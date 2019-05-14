2 shot near Farmingdale strip club

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two people were shot near a Long Island strip club.The shooting was near the Mirage Gentlemen's Lounge in Farmingdale just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.Their conditions were not immediately known.Route 109 was closed from Route 110 to Route 24 for the police investigation.Police were looking for a Range Rover with four suspects that fled the scene.----------