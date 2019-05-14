2 shot near Farmingdale strip club

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for four men in a Range Rover.

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two people were shot near a Long Island strip club.

The shooting was near the Mirage Gentlemen's Lounge in Farmingdale just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Route 109 was closed from Route 110 to Route 24 for the police investigation.

Police were looking for a Range Rover with four suspects that fled the scene.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
farmingdalenassau countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pistol-whipped, robbed on NJ sidewalk on Mother's Day
4 dead, 2 missing after midair floatplane collision
Video shows men forcing puppy to drink beer at LI frat party
AccuWeather: Rain continues
Technical issue with check-ins causes airport delays
WhatsApp discovers spyware that infected with a call alone
Protesters block traffic during disciplinary trial in Garner death
Show More
BTS at MetLife: Be prepared for 2-hour delays after concert
Child porch pirate caught on camera in Queens
Missing New York teen found dead in state park
Dog adopted by family on Staten Island attacks man in home
Escalating US-China trade war sends stocks plunging
More TOP STORIES News