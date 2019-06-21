2 people shot in Brooklyn, including 11-year-old boy

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say two people were shot in Brooklyn Thursday night, including an 11-year-old boy.

According to the NYPD, two men walked up to a group on Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights and opened fire.

The boy was shot in the shoulder, apparently by a stray bullet, and was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left knee.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are not yet known, and there have been no arrests.

