2 shot on Manhattan street, gunman on the run

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were shot in the middle of the street in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, and police are searching for the gunman.

It happened around 2 p.m. on 135th Street and Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.

Authorities say the two victims were shot by a person who fled the scene.

One victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital by EMS, while the second was transported to the hospital by private means.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The block was cordoned off as investigators searched for evidence.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhamilton heightsmanhattanshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Fairway Market to sell 5 stores, file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
3 arrested, 1 sought in Long Island home burglary spree
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Verrazzano Bridge reopens after livestock trailer crash
Show More
Blind student sues college for not letting guide dog in class
Broom swung, bottles thrown during wild brawl at NYC restaurant
Teens fall through ice in separate incidents, killing 2
Cuomo proposes legalizing e-bikes and e-scooters
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
More TOP STORIES News