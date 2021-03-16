2 shot while reportedly waiting to pick up food at Brooklyn restaurant

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near Pitkin Seafood on 1670 Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot while standing in front of the restaurant. A 53-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her arm.
The suspect fled northbound on Chester Street - it is unknown if he fled in a vehicle or on foot.
Police say he aimed to shoot into the location from outside.
It is unclear if the victims were the intended target
.
The investigation is ongoing.
