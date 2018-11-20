Search on for teens who slashed, robbed deliveryman in West Village

Police are looking for two suspects in the attack on a deliveryman in Manhattan.

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for two teenage suspects in the violent robbery of a deliveryman in Manhattan.

Investigators say it happened Sunday evening in front of 130 Barrow Street in the West Village.

The two teens took out a knife and slashed the 37-year-old victim above his eye before taking $100 and a cell phone, police said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspects as black males, approximately 16-19 years of age and 5'6"; last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

