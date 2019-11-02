2 suspects sought in violent home invasion, shooting in Bronx apartment

By Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects who burst into an apartment in the Bronx, tied up two people inside and shot one of them.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Washington Avenue and Morris Avenue in the Claremont section.

Police say the men entered the apartment through an unlocked kitchen window, displayed firearms, threw a 32-year-old man to the ground and shot him in the left shoulder.

They then bound the man and a 30-year-old woman who was also inside the apartment.

The two ransacked the apartment and fled the scene without any property.

Because the intruders left empty handed, police think the men may have entered the wrong home.

The man was treated for his gunshot wound at a local hospital. The woman was not hurt.

Police say one suspect was seen carrying a blue umbrella and wearing all dark clothing. The second man was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
