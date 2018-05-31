2 stabbed, 1 fatally, over $70 in Bronx home invasion robbery

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

WOODSTOCK, Bronx (WABC) --
A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 54-year-old man injured during an early-morning home invasion robbery in the Bronx.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday inside an apartment building on Intervale Avenue in the Woodstock section.

Authorities say three unidentified individuals entered the apartment, demanded money and then stabbed the victims in the abdomen.

EMS responded and transported both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where the 59-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

The three suspects stole $70 and fled in an unknown direction.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionstabbingrobberyNew York CityBronxWoodstock
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News