2 stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people have been stabbed in an after school brawl at a strip mall on Long Island.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in front of Bagelville in Oceanside.
One of the victims is in critical condition.
It is unclear what started the brawl, but officials say it may have been a fight over a girl.
