2 stabbed in confrontation at strip mall in Elmwood Park

By Eyewitness News
ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect after a confrontation that ended with two people being stabbed.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle pulling in and a man getting out of the car who was met by five individuals.

Police say they threw him to the ground and began stomping and kicking him. The man broke free and stabbed one person in the head and another in the hand.

He then got back in his car and took off, almost hitting one of the individuals and hitting a vehicle, police said.

The man fled on Route 46 East and may be in a Chrysler Pacifica, possibly with Florida registration.

Five people are in police custody.

Police are interviewing witnesses and checking other surveillance video.

