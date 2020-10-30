2 struck, including child, by vehicle in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people, including a child, were struck by a vehicle in Queens.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.


Officials say at least one of the pedestrians struck was a child who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The condition of the second person is unknown.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.


This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

