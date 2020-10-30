JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people, including a child, were struck by a vehicle in Queens.
The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.
Officials say at least one of the pedestrians struck was a child who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The condition of the second person is unknown.
Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
2 struck, including child, by vehicle in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More