2 students in New Jersey charged after injuring another in viral prank

The prank videos are popping up on the social app TikTok and only last a few seconds, but the damage can be more long term.

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Two juveniles who injured another while carrying out a viral online prank are facing assault charges, according to prosecutors in New Jersey.

The prank, known as the "skull breaker challenge," was made popular on the social media platform TikTok. It involves a person being tricked into jumping in the air as two people on either side kick their feet out from under them.

The youths were charged with aggravated assault and endangering. The victim suffered a seizure, closed head injury and concussion, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

"While the challenges may seem funny or get views on social media platforms, they can have serious and long-lasting health consequences," acting county Prosecutor Jill Mayer said.

The prosecutor's office did not release the names, ages or genders of the defendants or the victim.

