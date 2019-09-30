2 suspected child luring attempts in New Jersey deemed non-criminal

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police investigating two suspected child luring attempts in New Jersey have deemed the incidents non-criminal in nature.The incidents occurred close to one another on Saturday afternoon in the Georgetown section of Toms River.In both cases, children notified their parents, who then reported the incidents to police.Authorities said Monday that the incidents were fully investigated and that the person of interest was identified and interviewed along with members of his family.It was then determined that there was no criminal intent to lure or cause any harm to the children.At the conclusion of the investigation, all parents and children involved were updated of the outcome."These children acted appropriately, doing exactly what they should have done when approached by a stranger," police said. "We commend them for their actions and their parents for alerting authorities."----------