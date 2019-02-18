NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a burglary at a Brooklyn mosque.
The incident happened Feb. 3 at the mosque on West 8th Street in Bensonhurst.
According to police, a man and woman entered through the front door shortly before 5 p.m. and rampaged through the office, stealing items before fleeing the scene.
No details have been released about what was taken.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
Individual # 1 is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, red baseball hat and carrying a black book bag.
Individual # 2 is described as a white female with a thin build. She was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
