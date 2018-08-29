2 suspects wanted for impersonating NYPD officers in Queens

They say the phony officers ask the victims to see their ID, then they snatch their wallets and run away.

QUEENS (WABC) --
Two men are wanted for impersonating police officers in order to rob unsuspecting victims in Queens.

The NYPD released a sketch of one of the suspects.

They say the phony officers ask the victims to see their ID, and then they snatch their wallets and run away.

Police also released video of a four-door sedan believed to be their getaway car.

Investigators say the suspects struck at least three times, all during the month of July.

