2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A search is underway after two teenagers were reported missing in the water near Rockaway Beach in Queens.Emergency responders arrived just after 3:30 p.m. to search near Shore Front Parkway and Beach 96th StreetThree swimmers were initially reported missing, but one swimmer has been rescued.Witnesses told police they saw the swimmers go into the water and they never came out.The FDNY has marine and land units on scene, but police have pulled all the divers out of the water due to unsafe water conditions.Divers will resume their search when conditions are safe again