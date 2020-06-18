George Floyd protests: 2 teen girls arrested in St. Patrick's Cathedral vandalism

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Two teenage girls have been arrested and charged with spray painting graffiti on St. Patrick's Cathedral as protests over the death of George Floyd moved through Midtown last month.
Authorities say 18-year-old Anaya Diaz, of Mohegan Lake, is charged with criminal mischief and graffiti. She was taken into custody at her home Thursday morning.
A 17-year-old was arrested at her Ossining home and will be charged as a juvenile.
They were identified during an investigation that spanned several weeks.
The vandalism, which included "BLM" and assorted expletives, occurred on May 30.
Yadir Rosas, 26, of Queens, was previously arrested in the vandalism. He is believed to be their driver.
He is charged with criminal mischief and graffiti.
