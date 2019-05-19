2 teenage girls charged with assault and robbery in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested two teenage girls in connection with an assault and robbery spree in Harlem.
The 13-year-olds, who live at the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights, are facing multiple charges.
Police believe they are the leaders of a group of 10 - 20 people around the same age who participated in the crimes.
The NYPD is still searching for additional suspects.
Police say multiple precincts are involved in the investigation.
