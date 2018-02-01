2 teenagers shot in California school, suspect in custody

Diana Williams has the latest on the California school shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES --
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California Thursday.

The two 15-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were transported to a local trauma center. The boy was listed in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the head, and the girl was listed in fair condition after being shot in the wrist, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Three others -- ages 30, 11 and 12 -- suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel or broken glass, officials said.

Authorities said one female suspect was in custody, and there were no outstanding suspects. Sal Castro Middle School was placed on lockdown as police searched the school as part of the shooting investigation.

It was not known if the suspect is a student at the school. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police detain the female suspect who they believe is responsible for a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles.



Police officers swarmed the camps after the shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m..

Sal Castro Middle School is located on the campus of Belmont High School, Los Angeles School Police said. Approximately 50 LAFD firefighters and seven ambulances responded to the incident.

Investigators said the school has been declared safe and there was no threat on campus.

The circumstances surrounding the reported shooting were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned as more details become available.

