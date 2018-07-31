2 teenagers shot in East Harlem; No suspects in custody

Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on 110th Street between Park and Madison avenues in East Harlem.A 15-year-old male was shot in the lower back, and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg. Both were taken to NYU Medical Center in serious but stable condition.According to police, an argument among three teens led to the shooting.The gunman fled the scene and was described as wearing a white tank top and red shorts.There are no suspects in custody, and some streets were closed for the investigation.----------