2 teens, 20-year-old injured in triple shooting in Brooklyn

The incident was reported in front of 397 East 49th St. just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The victims were standing outside of the location when an unknown shooter started firing from inside a car.
A 16-year-old male was shot in both legs, a 17-year-old male was grazed in the head and a 20-year-old male was shot in the torso.
Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.
Few other details were released.
