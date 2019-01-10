2 teens arrested in fatal stabbing of man on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Upper Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two teenagers are under arrest, accused of stabbing a man to death on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Police say the suspects stabbed the man Thursday afternoon on Broadway near West 100th Street.

The victim was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The suspects were caught by police a short time later.

It's not clear what the motive was.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingNew York CityHarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Police: Undocumented MS-13 members stab, attack LI teen
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Man who allegedly lured, raped 12-year-old girl surrenders
5 victims of 'escape room' fire laid to rest together
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in police chase crash; Suspect escapes
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Video shows cops being attacked before hitting suspects with batons
Show More
Fire sets blaze to several buildings on New Jersey street
Sleeping man stabbed in head with screwdriver on subway
NJ resident wrestles gun from, shoots man outside home
Mentor accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with 13-year-old
Former Nazi guard deported from Queens dies in Germany
More News