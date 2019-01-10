2 teens arrested in fatal stabbing of man on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Two teenagers are under arrest, accused of stabbing a man to death on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Police say the suspects stabbed the man Thursday afternoon on Broadway near West 100th Street.
The victim was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The suspects were caught by police a short time later.
It's not clear what the motive was.
