2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police are filing charges against two teen girls who allowed a two-year-old boy to inhale a vaping device while they were babysitting him.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at a home in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County.

Investigators say the teens recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl could face child endangerment charges.

Police say other than the coughing, the child did not display any other visible effects of inhaling from the device.

The girls' names have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniavapingtoddlerteenagers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway service resumes after huge water main break
PHOTOS: Upper West Side water main break
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Governor Cuomo to visit earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
5 juveniles charged in gang assault on LI high school student
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Show More
DMV service hit by national outage
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein's rape trial
Hanukkah stabbing suspect could face death penalty if victim dies
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News