2 teens violently robbed in Bed-Stuy subway station

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- Two teenagers were victims of violent robberies at a Brooklyn subway station.
Both incidents happened at the C train subway station at Kingston and Throop Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Wednesday.
Both teenagers were robbed of their phones, and one of them was punched.
In one case, a 13-year-old boy was shown what looked like a gun in a waistband before his phone was taken. In the other case, a 15-year-old boy was told he'd be stabbed if he didn't turn over the phone.
Both robbers were described as black men, ages 19 to 21, with slim builds. One was last seen wearing a black Nike hoody, dark pants with zippers, and white Jordan sneakers. The other was last seen wearing a gray jacket with hood, dark pants, and white Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
