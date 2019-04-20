2 teens violently robbed in Bed-Stuy subway station

EMBED <>More Videos

Two teenagers were victims of violent robberies at a Brooklyn subway station.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- Two teenagers were victims of violent robberies at a Brooklyn subway station.

Both incidents happened at the C train subway station at Kingston and Throop Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Wednesday.

Both teenagers were robbed of their phones, and one of them was punched.

In one case, a 13-year-old boy was shown what looked like a gun in a waistband before his phone was taken. In the other case, a 15-year-old boy was told he'd be stabbed if he didn't turn over the phone.

Both robbers were described as black men, ages 19 to 21, with slim builds. One was last seen wearing a black Nike hoody, dark pants with zippers, and white Jordan sneakers. The other was last seen wearing a gray jacket with hood, dark pants, and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Officer struck by car while responding to slashing on LI
Police find woman stabbed to death, child in NYC apartment
6-year-old falls out window of Bronx building while parents install AC unit
Correction officer accused of driving drunk, crashing into cars
Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car on LI
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain to start off Saturday
NYC issues travel advisory ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Show More
Parents concerned over NJ school's plan to cut class time
Reality TV star says rapper punched her at NYC benefit concert
Amber Alert issued for teen whose mom is suspect in murder
Yankees drop Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording
11 people, including kids, overcome by carbon monoxide in Westchester
More TOP STORIES News