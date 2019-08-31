2 unhurt after single-engine plane lands in Orange County lake

WARWICK, New York -- Both people aboard a small, single-engine plane emerged unscathed after making an emergency landing in a lake in upstate New York.

Warwick Police say the plane made a soft landing in Wickham Lake around 10:15 a.m. Saturday after developing engine trouble.

The plane was heading to nearby Warwick Municipal Airport.

Lt. John Rader says the plane's occupants were not injured and were able to get out of the plane on their own. He says they were checked by emergency personnel and cleared at the scene.

Rader says the plane has been pulled from the lake and will be inspected by federal aviation authorities.

Warwick is about 40 miles northwest of New York City.

