2 US Marines killed during mission in Iraq

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. -- Two US Marines serving in Iraq died over the weekend, the Department of Defense said.

The DOD identified Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, as victims of an incident on March 8.

Pongo was a critical skills operator from Simi Valley, Calif. Navas was a special operations officer from Germantown, Md.

DOD said both Marines were supporting Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq when they were killed. The men died during a mission to eliminate an ISIS stronghold in a mountainous area.

Both Pongo and Navas were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccamp lejeuneiraqiraq warmarines
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus New York: Cases rise by 25 statewide, governor says
3 students test positive for coronavirus in Rockland County
United Nations to close general public, limit staff
State of emergency declared in New Jersey over coronavirus
2nd positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Connecticut
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
AccuWeather: Mild with PM showers
Show More
Residents screamed for help from balconies in Bronx fire
Brush fire burns through Breakneck Ridge
3 tractor trailers crash on Long Island Expressway
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
More TOP STORIES News