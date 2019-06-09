Plane crash kills 2 in Suffolk County, Long Island

MATTITUCK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people were killed when a plane crashed in Suffolk County, Long Island Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Robert Mark, 66, and Susan Quagliano, 57, who both lived at the same address in Oakdale.

The six-seater aircraft had left MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at 9:00 a.m. en route to New Bedford, Massachusetts when it encountered mechanical problems.

The Beechcraft Bonanza A36 came down on the North Fork in Mattituck at the Harbes Family Farms Field around 9:15 a.m., according to the FAA.

Firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene within minutes and put out the ensuing fire.

The plane was severely damaged, said Shelley LaRose-Arken, the airport's commissioner.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Riverhead Police said Sound Avenue will be closed between Herricks Lane and Aldrich Lane during the investigation.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mattitucksuffolk countyplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way through Midtown
Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Washington Heights
Partial collapse of building under construction in Midtown
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
8 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment building fire
Woman shot through window of her home in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Sunday sun to clouds
Show More
Police arrest Lyft driver with 17 license suspensions
Police: 'Dog-napper' steals Yorkie off of front porch in Queens
State Dept denies embassies' requests to fly rainbow pride flag
Driver pushes bicyclist with car in confrontation
LI man accused of throwing lit firework at children in pool
More TOP STORIES News