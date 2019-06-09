Plane crash kills 2 in Suffolk County, Long Island

MATTITUCK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people were killed when a plane crashed in Suffolk County, Long Island Saturday.The victims have been identified as Robert Mark, 66, and Susan Quagliano, 57, who both lived at the same address in Oakdale.The six-seater aircraft had left MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at 9:00 a.m. en route to New Bedford, Massachusetts when it encountered mechanical problems.The Beechcraft Bonanza A36 came down on the North Fork in Mattituck at the Harbes Family Farms Field around 9:15 a.m., according to the FAA.Firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene within minutes and put out the ensuing fire.The plane was severely damaged, said Shelley LaRose-Arken, the airport's commissioner.The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.Riverhead Police said Sound Avenue will be closed between Herricks Lane and Aldrich Lane during the investigation.----------