2 wanted for breaking into woman's bedroom with gun, stealing property in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the men with guns who broke into a woman's home in Queens and demanded money.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday near 95th Ave and 77th Street in Ozone Park.
Police said the 58-year-old woman was in her bedroom when the two men entered and demanded money. They fled with jewelry and a cell phone.
The woman wasn't injured during the incident.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
