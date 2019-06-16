FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men who mugged a couple trying to buy a used car in Queens.
On Thursday police say the men arranged to meet with a 25-year-old woman and 23-year-old man inside a building on Cherry Avenue in Flushing so they could exchange the money for the vehicle.
But once the two arrived, the suspects pushed them to the ground and took the woman's purse, containing $10,000 in cash.
The suspects then fled the scene in a silver SUV.
The NYPD says they are looking for two black males, about 25 to 30 years of age.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police search for suspects who mugged couple trying to buy car in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More