LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --Police are on the lookout for two men they say are behind a purse snatching spree last fall in the Bronx.
Authorities say the men are responsible for five reported incidents in which they approached women from behind, shoved them to the ground and ran off with their purses in Longwood and Hunts Point.
The first incident took place on October 6 at 8:35 p.m. near the corner of Hoe Avenue and East 165th Street. The suspects pushed a 49-year-old woman to the ground, causing bruising to her hands and torso, and got away with her purse which contained $300.
The next incident took place the next day on October 7 at 9:10 p.m. on Hoe Avenue where the suspects mugged a 39-year-old woman, who wasn't injured, and ran off with her purse which contained $50.
The third incident took place on October 9 at 8:10 p.m. in the area of Faile Street and Seneca Avenue when a 43-year-old woman was pushed from behind and had her purse with $120 inside stolen by the suspects.
The fourth incident took place on October 21 at 8:30 p.m. on Simpson Street where the suspects pushed a 44-year-old woman to the ground, causing bruising to her hands and torso, and ran off with her purse which contained personal items.
The most recent incident took place on November 25 at 11:20 p.m. on Westchester Avenue where the suspects mugged a 30-year-old woman and stole her purse which contained personal items.
The suspects are described as being 20 to 30 years old and were last seen wearing black hooded shirts and black pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
