2 wanted for trying to mug NYPD captain near the Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men accused of trying to mug an NYPD captain.The suspects were caught on camera just west of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.Police say Stephen Spataro was on-duty but in plainclothes when the men approached him Oct. 9.Spataro says one man acted like he had a gun and the other punched him in the head.The captain says he pulled out his service weapon and fought back. The would-be thieves ran off empty handed.