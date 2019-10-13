2 wanted for trying to mug NYPD captain near the Port Authority Bus Terminal

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men accused of trying to mug an NYPD captain.

The suspects were caught on camera just west of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Police say Stephen Spataro was on-duty but in plainclothes when the men approached him Oct. 9.

Spataro says one man acted like he had a gun and the other punched him in the head.

The captain says he pulled out his service weapon and fought back. The would-be thieves ran off empty handed.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citynypdrobberymugging
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Show More
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River
Police: Woman killed by SUV while crossing Brooklyn intersection
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Newark
Six ambulances vandalized while parked at station in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News