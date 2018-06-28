2 wanted in string of armed robberies inside Bronx parks

Police have made one arrest and are searching for two others in a string of robberies inside parks in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance photos will help identify other suspects.The crime spree includes at least eight incidents and began around 10:45 a.m. on May 5 in the vicinity of Bronx Park East and Burke Avenue. Authorities say two suspects approached a 24-year-old man from behind while he was walking down the stairs to Bronx Park, displayed and handgun and stole $50 and the victim's iPhone. The suspects had the victim disable the phone and then punched him in the face before fleeing the scene.Then, between May 21 and May 31, the suspects struck seven times in and around Bronx Park and the French Charley Playground. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 38, and in one case, a 22-year-old jogger was followed home and forced to get cash from inside while the suspects waited outside.In another, the suspects stole $4 at gunpoint from a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl. In that robbery, 17-year-old Demitri Campbell was identified as a suspect. He was arrested and charged.The suspect pictured above was involved in an incident on May 28 in which a 25-year-old victim was forced to go to a nearby deli to take money from an ATM. When the victim was unsuccessful, he was punched in the face.The victim in the most recent incident, 51-year-old Alexi Medina, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.He was riding his bike in the vicinity of Magenta Street and Bronx Boulevard just before noon on May 31 when he was approached by two men who displayed a firearm and demanded money. He ended up giving them $167 from his wallet."He pulled a gun and said give me the money," he said. "I was nervous. I thought I wasn't going to see my daughter anymore."He said he goes to Bronx Park all the time and never expected this, and that he was left very shaken by the incident but feels lucky to alive and able to be home for his daughter.Police describe the two suspects for whom they are searching as black males ages 17 to 25, approximately 6-feet tall with skinny builds.Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------