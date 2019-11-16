2 wanted in theft of engagement ring from Kay Jewelers in Midtown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two thieves responsible for stealing an engagement ring worth about $9,000 from a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store.The two suspects acted together when they entered Kay Jewelers located on West 34th Street on Oct. 22, police say.The men apparently interacted with store personnel before one of them walked off with the ring and they left the store.The NYPD issued these descriptions of the suspects:Unidentified Male #1 is 50 years old, 6'0" and 170 lbs. He was wearing a blue jacket.Unidentified Male #2 is an adult male. He was wearing a black jacket.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------