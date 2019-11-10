RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are trying to find two men who robbed the tip jars from restaurants in Queens.
The NYPD says the men stole the jars from two restaurants about six streets apart in Ridgewood.
The first incident happened Oct. 28 at a cafe on Weirfield Street, followed by another Nov. 8 at Cafe M on Seneca Avenue.
In both cases, police say Good Samaritans tried to get the jars back, but were punched in the face and suffered minor injuries.
The suspects got away with about $140.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 suspects wanted in thefts of tip jars from restaurants in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News