2 suspects wanted in thefts of tip jars from restaurants in Queens

By Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are trying to find two men who robbed the tip jars from restaurants in Queens.

The NYPD says the men stole the jars from two restaurants about six streets apart in Ridgewood.

The first incident happened Oct. 28 at a cafe on Weirfield Street, followed by another Nov. 8 at Cafe M on Seneca Avenue.

In both cases, police say Good Samaritans tried to get the jars back, but were punched in the face and suffered minor injuries.

The suspects got away with about $140.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridgewoodqueensnew york citycrimerobberytip jar
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after fatal stabbing inside NYC homeless shelter
Officials: NYCHA tenants put up unit for rent on Airbnb
Brooklyn mother of four dies 10 days after hit and run crash
Milder temperatures return
Third baseman Todd Frazier joins fray over NJ wild turkeys
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
LI woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Show More
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out window in the Bronx
Police: Man stabs wife to death in Queens home, then kills himself
FDNY holds EMT graduation ceremony on Randall's Island
Police: Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run dump truck driver in NYC
More TOP STORIES News