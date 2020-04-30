Water mains fixed in Jersey City, Hoboken, but boil water advisory still in place

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Service has been fully restored to all Jersey City and Hoboken customers after two water main breaks, but a boil water advisory remains in place.

Customers were impacted when a state contractor struck the 36" main on Route 7 in Jersey City on Tuesday.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for both Jersey City and Hoboken because water sample test results will not be available until later Thursday afternoon.

In a separate event, the main break on 11th and Madison in Hoboken has also been repaired and full service has been restored to those customers in the area.

Repairs were successfully and quickly completed overnight Wednesday.

You can read the full boil water FAQ on mysuezwater.com.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countyhobokenhobokenwaternew jersey newsboil water advisorywater main breakjersey city
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions more likely filed for unemployment last week
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump
USNS Comfort departing New York City today
Show More
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Fauci: Experimental drug remdesivir shows promise in trial
NYC cemeteries struggle to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
Dean Skelos to be released from prison after COVID-19 diagnosis
WWII vet who raised millions to fight the virus celebrates 100th birthday
More TOP STORIES News