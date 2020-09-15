2 window washers rescued from 10th floor after scaffolding gives out in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6424436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rescue is underway to save two window washers from a building on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued two window washers stuck on the 10th floor of a building when their scaffolding gave out.The incident was reported Tuesday at a building on 78th Street and Broadway at 4:30 p.m.One side of the rigging that the window washers were on gave out while they were doing work on the exterior of the building.A man was stuck on a window ledge while a woman was stuck on the collapsed scaffolding.The high-angle rescue involved firefighters repelling down from the roof and attaching themselves to the victims.Other firefighters could be seen in the floors above and the floors below where the rigging let loose.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the moment the second window washer was brought inside to safety.Witnesses said both workers held onto their safety ropes for about 5 to 10 minutes before rescuers arrived."It was a very good operation by all three units and it showed a lot of teamwork and both victims are both workers who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, so we had a very successful outcome" an FDNY official said.Officials with the Department of Building were on the scene to figure out what went wrong.