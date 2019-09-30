Firefighters rescue 2 window washers stuck on scaffold above Wall Street

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Firefighters had to rescue two workers who got stuck on scaffolding Monday afternoon high up on a skyscraper in Lower Manhattan.It happened at 60 Wall Street, which serves as the American headquarters for Deutsche Bank.The workers became stuck as shattered glass rained down from above, forcing the closure of part of the street below.The glass didn't injure anyone, and firefighters were able to get the two workers down safely.The Department of Buildings says one of the outriggers of the window washing machine slid off the corner and broke a window on the 46th floor.----------