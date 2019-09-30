Firefighters rescue 2 window washers stuck on scaffold above Wall Street

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Firefighters had to rescue two workers who got stuck on scaffolding Monday afternoon high up on a skyscraper in Lower Manhattan.

It happened at 60 Wall Street, which serves as the American headquarters for Deutsche Bank.

The workers became stuck as shattered glass rained down from above, forcing the closure of part of the street below.

The glass didn't injure anyone, and firefighters were able to get the two workers down safely.

The Department of Buildings says one of the outriggers of the window washing machine slid off the corner and broke a window on the 46th floor.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattanwall streetrescuescaffolding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Possible home explosion sends 3 to hospital in NYC
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
Show More
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
2nd man arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in NJ
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
More TOP STORIES News