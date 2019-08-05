2 women, 2 men shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after four people were shot early Monday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Buffalo Avenue.

Two women and two men were shot.

Police say it is likely they were targeted.

All four were sent to area hospitals, where they were said to be in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

