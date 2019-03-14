2 women arrested after Nassau County police officer allegedly punched in head

Police initially stopped after seeing one woman smoking marijuana.

By Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two women are faces charges after a violent arrest on Long Island.

Police say it started when they spotted 23-year-old Dikiya Bland allegedly smoking marijuana inside a car in Westbury Tuesday night.

When officers approached her car, they say 28-year-old Sheba Flood stepped in and became verbally abusive.

Police say that escalated to violence, with Flood kicking and punching an officer in the head.

Bland was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Flood was charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

