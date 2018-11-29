2 women arrested following violent altercation at New Jersey Wawa

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey --
Two women were arrested following a violent altercation in a New Jersey Wawa.

A video posted to Facebook is central to a police investigation to the November 17 fight between two younger women and a middle-aged female, which ended in the arrest of the two aggressors.

Destiny Davis and Diamond Howard were arrested by police in the parking lot of the Wawa on Route 38 in Cherry Hill following the incident.

The pair was charged with disorderly conduct and other related offenses. In court on Tuesday, both Davis and Howard were fined $200.

"The lady who was in line, our victim, heard these two females speaking using profanity, and they were using it multiple times, so she asked them to watch their language and not speak like that," Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan said. "At that point, one of the females started speaking louder, acting extremely aggressive, climbed on top of the counter of the store, knocked over gift cards, and started spitting at the victim."

But it did not end there.

"Another female who was with this other (suspect) came around and started verbally assaulting this woman, as well, yelling at her, using profanity, started spitting at her," Monaghan said. "She then physically attacks her in line to the point where she knocked her down and repeatedly punched her about the head and face."

In the video, a Wawa employee is seen coming to the victim's aid and breaking up the violence.

A Wawa spokesperson said they are cooperating fully with police.

Despite the two women being fined, Monaghan said police are hopeful that charges will be upgraded to simple assault by the end of the week.

The extent of the victim's injuries has not been released.

