Police arrest 2 young women in attack, robbery of 85-year-old woman on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan arrested two young women in the attacked and robbery of an 85-year-old woman.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

It happened near West 74th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the two women pushed the elderly woman to the ground as she entered her apartment building.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim's purse and took off.

Police say the purse contained cash and a cellphone with a total value of about $3,200.



