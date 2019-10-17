Police arrest 2 young women in attack, robbery of 85-year-old woman on Upper West Side

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.
It happened near West 74th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the two women pushed the elderly woman to the ground as she entered her apartment building.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim's purse and took off.
Police say the purse contained cash and a cellphone with a total value of about $3,200.
At this time, BOTH individuals wanted for the assault/ robbery of an 85-yr-old woman in Manhattan have been APPREHENDED. Excellent work by detectives assigned to @NYPD20Pct, @NYPDPBMN & Warrants Squad, working in partnership with the community. pic.twitter.com/SSbPUDYOvd— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 17, 2019
