2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran in Lindenhurst

EMBED </>More Videos

The incident happened Wednesday morning at about 9:15 in front of Black Forest Bakery on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst.

Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) --
Two women are under arrest after police say they stole the walker of a 75-year-old veteran on Long Island.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at about 9:15 in front of Black Forest Bakery on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst.

Suffolk County Police say a woman stole a walker that was left on the sidewalk by a United States Navy veteran who was inside of the bakery at the time of the incident.

Surveillance video from the bakery captured the theft and personnel from the store uploaded the images onto social media.

The suspects, Monica Newcombe and Heather Lauro, were identified after an investigation and help from citizens.

Police arrested Newcombe, 22, of Lindenhurst, at a residence on Bristol Street at about 5 p.m. Lauro, 42, of Lindenhurst, turned herself in Wednesday evening.

The walker was returned to the man.

The women are charged with petit larceny and received desk appearance tickets.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftveteranLindenhurstSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News