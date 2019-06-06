2 women hit by stray bullets while sitting in Laurelton home

By Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Two women were grazed by stray bullets while sitting inside their home in Queens.

The gunfire is believed to come from right outside the house on 136th Street at 220th Place in Laurelton.

It happened just before midnight while several people were sleeping inside.

The two women were sitting in their kitchen when a gunfight started outside.

By the time police arrived, the men were gone.

A 70-year-old woman was hit in the elbow and an 80-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder.

Police say the women were not the intended targets.

Both were rushed to Jamaica Hospital where they are expected to survive.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laureltonqueensnew york citystray bulletwoman shotshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 young girls seriously injured in crash on Staten Island
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
LIVE: Trump speaks at D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony
AccuWeather: Scattered storms
Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates NY college
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 NJ family members in Delaware
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
Show More
Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in CT
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Dachshund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Questions over what to do with bone fragments found at NYC park
Woman calls 911 after Taco Bell runs out of tacos
More TOP STORIES News