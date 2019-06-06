2 women hit by stray bullets while sitting in Laurelton home

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Two women were grazed by stray bullets while sitting inside their home in Queens.The gunfire is believed to come from right outside the house on 136th Street at 220th Place in Laurelton.It happened just before midnight while several people were sleeping inside.The two women were sitting in their kitchen when a gunfight started outside.By the time police arrived, the men were gone.A 70-year-old woman was hit in the elbow and an 80-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder.Police say the women were not the intended targets.Both were rushed to Jamaica Hospital where they are expected to survive.----------