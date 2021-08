2 women shot on Staten Island

EMBED >More News Videos Supermarkets are feeling shortages once again.

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two women were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.The incident was reported at 63 Victory Boulevard just before 4 p.m.The conditions of the victims are not yet known.There was a large police presence following the shooting.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene and could see the glass of the shop punctured by bullets.Few other details were released at this time.----------