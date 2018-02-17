SLASHING

2 women slashed in head in apparent random attack in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has the latest after two women were slashed in te face in separate attacks on the Lower East Side.

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 30-year-old man is in custody after allegedly slashing two women in apparently random attacks on the Lower East Side, officials said.

A 60-year-old woman was slashed in the cheek at Suffolk Street and Rivington Street just after 1:50 p.m., police said.

A 57-year-old woman was slashed in the head at Ridge Street and Delancey Street about 10 minutes later. She was admitted to the hospital for nerve damage.

Officers said they found surveillance video and located the suspect at 3rd Street and Avenue D.

He was taken into custody, and charges are pending, officials said.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingLower East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SLASHING
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Suspected shoplifter slashed during fight with CVS employee
Search for attacker who slashed woman in the face in Brooklyn
Rikers Island correction officer slashed by gang member
Dispute between street vendors results in slashing
More slashing
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News