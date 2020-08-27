2 women stabbed during dispute in front of New York Public Library

MIDTOWN, Manhattanw (WABC) -- Two women were stabbed or slashed during a dispute directly in front of the New York Public Library Thursday afternoon.It happened on 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue around 1:20 p.m.Police say the two became involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical.The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they are not believed to be life threatening.The exact circumstances of the incident are unclear at this time, but witnesses said it was believed to involve a street artist who is known to set up in front of the library.----------