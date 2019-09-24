2 women who were innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say two innocent bystanders were shot in Brooklyn Monday evening.A 911 call came in for shots fired shortly before 6 p.m. on East 21st Street between Newkirk Avenue and Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush.Two women were shot, a 46-year-old and a 50-year-old. They were not the intended targets, police say.The woman were taken to Kings County Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.So far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.----------