2 women who were innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say two innocent bystanders were shot in Brooklyn Monday evening.

A 911 call came in for shots fired shortly before 6 p.m. on East 21st Street between Newkirk Avenue and Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush.

Two women were shot, a 46-year-old and a 50-year-old. They were not the intended targets, police say.

The woman were taken to Kings County Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

So far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatbushbrooklynnew york citystray bulletshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
2-year-old falls out high-rise building window, dies in NYC
Vaccine Tracker: Find out measles vaccination rate at your school
Park photos, videos sought in search for missing NJ girl
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
Could chocolate milk be removed from NYC schools?
NY Islanders break ground on new LI arena
Show More
Suspect in missing NJ woman case has angry outburst in court
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
Police: Man tried to detonate 'inoperable' device at NY train station
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
Mayor: Newark water filter lead removal 97 percent effective
More TOP STORIES News