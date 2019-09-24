FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say two innocent bystanders were shot in Brooklyn Monday evening.
A 911 call came in for shots fired shortly before 6 p.m. on East 21st Street between Newkirk Avenue and Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush.
Two women were shot, a 46-year-old and a 50-year-old. They were not the intended targets, police say.
The woman were taken to Kings County Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
So far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 women who were innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More