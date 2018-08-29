Fire Dept: 2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World in Orlando, Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency responders say two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed at a hotel under construction. (OCFire Rescue via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Florida --
Emergency responders say two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World.

A third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety early Wednesday.



The accident happened in Orange County just outside Disney property, according to Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles.

He says there were about 18 workers at the scene when they got the call about the accident at 4:15 a.m. They were working at the top of the hotel, above the sixth floor, where concrete is being poured. Jachles says that the support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to their deaths. The third worker sustained minor injuries.



Jachles says the sheriff's office and federal investigators are examining what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldscaffoldingcollapseworker deathfloridaconstruction accidentFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body parts in bag found for 2nd time in a week in Bronx
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Another water main breaks, Hoboken mayor to head to court
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat
Group of men allegedly groped young girls at Splish Splash
2 suspects wanted for impersonating NYPD officers
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Show More
Search on for woman suspected of setting fires at Manhattan hotel
Police look for 2 teens who broke into LI school with gun
Nixon, Cuomo to face off in debate ahead of NY primary
Disabled rider blames broken elevator for nightmare commute
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
More News