2 wounded in brazen broad daylight shooting on Brooklyn street

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot when gunshots rang out in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Woodruff Avenue near Ocean Avenue in the Flatbush section.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, but authorities said one of the victims was unlikely to survive.

The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and there was a large police presence at the scene.

There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityflatbushbrooklyncrimenypdshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans pull car off victim after pedestrian struck in NYC
Opening schools during flu season 'problematic,' Cuomo says
Car goes airborne into 2nd floor of Long Island home
Trump, Republicans finalizing convention plans
COVID News: No coronavirus cases at Long Island day camp
This is what Dr. Fauci is saying about reopening schools
4-year-old girl shot while playing outside NJ apartment complex
Show More
NYC schools not ready to reopen, union says
New homeowners' house crushed by tree as wild weather hits NJ
COVID Updates: 16 cases linked to NYC wedding, FL over 10K deaths
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Murphy says 'Bring it on' after Trump sues NJ over mail-in ballots
More TOP STORIES News