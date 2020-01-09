2 people wounded in police-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people have been shot in a police-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village, near Tompkins Square Park.

The men were shot at Avenue A and East 7th Street, on the southwest corner of the park, at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

No officers were injured in the gunfire, although two were being taken to the hospital to be treated for ringing in the ears.

A weapon has been recovered at the scene.

The shooting appears to have been the culmination of a street dispute.

Several blocks of Avenue A were shut down as the police investigation continued.

