2 people wounded in police-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people have been shot in a police-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village, near Tompkins Square Park.The men were shot at Avenue A and East 7th Street, on the southwest corner of the park, at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.Both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.No officers were injured in the gunfire, although two were being taken to the hospital to be treated for ringing in the ears.A weapon has been recovered at the scene.The shooting appears to have been the culmination of a street dispute.Several blocks of Avenue A were shut down as the police investigation continued.----------