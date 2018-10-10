MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --Two young men were wounded in a shooting on a Bronx playground Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. inside a park on Morris Avenue near 166th Street, directly behind Junior High School 22.
The victims, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, were taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The Department of Education says JHS 22 and the IS 184 campus were briefly placed on a shelter-in out of an abundance of caution.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. There have been no arrests.
